LHP Mike Montgomery (1-4), who earned a save the last time he faced the Marlins on June 5, took the loss on Sunday at Miami. He allowed four hits, two walks, three runs, none earned, in six innings.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 on Sunday against Miami and is batting .333 in 11 games since moving to the leadoff spot. That includes two doubles, one triple, four homers, nine runs scored, 11 RBIs and six walks.

CF Albert Almora, who was rested on Sunday in his hometown of Miami, has emerged as Chicago's starting center fielder at age 23. His forte is outstanding defense, which is a large reason why the Cubs took him with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 draft -- straight out of high school. In 260 career at-bats, he has 18 doubles, one triple and six homers, and his OPS is .739. The Cubs are hoping his offensive numbers improve as he gets older and stronger.

RHP Eddie Butler (3-2, 4.19 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season on Monday at the Washington Nationals. In his only previous appearance against the Nats, Butler took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings at Washington on Aug. 6, 2015. This will be his fourth road start of the year. Butler, 26, started the season at Triple-A Iowa, going 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts. He then pitched six scoreless innings in his Cubs debut on May 12 at the St. Louis Cardinals. He was the first pitcher in 11 years to pitch at least six scoreless frames in his Cubs debut.

LHP Brett Anderson (lower back strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Tennessee. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on June 8. He's 2-2 with an 8.18 ERA in six starts this year.