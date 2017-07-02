OF Mark Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday to make room on the roster for Ben Zobrist, who came off the disabled list. Zagunis went 0-for-14 since being selected from Iowa on June 22. He was a third-round draft choice by the Cubs in 2014.

3B Kris Bryant returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing two games with a sprained right ankle and went 1-for-4 with no physical issues. Bryant tested the ankle in the outfield at Great American Ball Park before Friday night's series opener against the Reds and was available to play, but a situation for him to pinch-hit in the 5-0 loss never arose. Bryant sprained an ankle when he stepped awkwardly on the third-base bag catching a pop fly in Wednesday's game at Washington.

RHP Eddie Butler couldn't overcome a rough fourth inning on Saturday afternoon at Cincinnati. After allowing only two hits through three innings, the wheels came off for Butler in the fourth when he allowed four runs and three hits, one of which was a two-run double, the first major-league hit for Reds starter Jackson Stephens. Butler also issued a bases-loaded walk in the inning. "I was able to move it around in the zone (the first three innings," Butler said. "Once I started losing feel for it, the zone got smaller."

OF Ben Zobrist was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday. He arrived at Great American Ball Park before the game and grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He is expected to start Sunday's series finale. "I was happy to be in there," Zobrist said. "Just really excited to be back here. It's hard to play when you're injured. I tried to do that for a little while."