CF Ian Happ, who starred at the University of Cincinnati, homered twice, including a two-run shot, on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, where he often attended games while in college and played once against the University of Louisville in 2013. Happ launched a 2-2 pitch from Reds starter Tim Adleman to deep center putting the Cubs ahead 2-0 with one out in the second. In the fourth inning, Happ clubbed his 12th homer off Adleman for his second-career multi-home run game. He's only the third Cubs player in the past 100 seasons to have at least 11 homers in his first 45 games. "I feel good about how I've been swinging the bat the past couple weeks," Happ said. "I've had some pretty good ABs. I'm just trying to go out there and play good baseball and compete every day."

RHP Jake Arrieta was downright dominant at times. Joe Maddon's litmus test to evaluate Arrieta's stuff on Sunday was how he fared against Reds first baseman Joey Votto, arguably one of the best hitters in all of baseball. Votto went 1-for-3 against Arrieta with a strikeout but managed to do something against him no other Reds batter could -- get a hit. Arrieta allowed only a single by Votto through seven innings in a 6-2 victory. Arrieta, pitching in Great American Ball Park where he hurled a no-hitter on April 21, 2016, retired 10 straight in one stretch and 19 of the final 20 batters he faced. "Votto did not have good at-bats against him, that tells me his stuff was very good," said Maddon. "That was as good as we've seen Jake in a bit. If he keeps pitching with that command, the confidence is going to come up. I was just watching their hitters react."

2B Javier Baez entered Sunday's game 1-for-16, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Baez also continued his dominance of Reds right-hander Tim Adleman with a single and double on Sunday, making him 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run in his career against him.

OF Ben Zobrist, who was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday, started in right field for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. Zobrist went 0-for-4 with a walk on Sunday. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning on Saturday.

OF Jason Heyward (left hand abrasion) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A South Bend. He went 1-for-1 with an RBI Sunday for South Bend.