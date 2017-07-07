LHP Mike Montgomery (1-6) lost his third straight start in a season-low 2 1/3 inning outing. He was ultimately charged with seven earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two. It was his shortest start since Aug. 25, 2015 against Oakland (2 1/3 innings) and most runs allowed since Aug. 14, 2015 at Boston (nine earned runs).

RHP Eddie Butler (4-3, 4.18 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season and sixth at home in Friday afternoon's series opener against the Pirates. He has faced Pittsburgh three times in his career, twice as a starter and has an 0-1 all-time record. He had a no-decision outing on June 16 at PNC Park, going 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs in the Cubs' 9-5 victory. He began 2017 with Triple-A Iowa and went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts before an early May call-up.

OF Kyle Schwarber was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday and inserted into the starting lineup, going 0-for-4 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Schwarber hit .343 with one double, four home runs, nine RBIs, nine runs scored and eight walks in 11 games since joining Iowa on June 25. Schwarber began the season with the Cubs and is hitting .168 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 RBIs and a .673 OPS in 64 games.

RHP John Lackey was placed on the 10-day disables list on Thursday with lantar fasciitis of the right foot. Lackey, 38, is 5-9 with a 5.20 ERA in 17 starts with the Cubs this year. He had no-decision in Chicago's 7-3 Wednesday win over Tampa Bay.