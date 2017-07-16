RHP Jake Arrieta had not pitched in Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him to the Cubs in July 2013. He showed the Orioles what he has become when returning Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 10-3 victory. Arrieta said he enjoyed his time in Baltimore, and it helped him grow. "I wouldn't trade the years I was here for anything," he said. "It was an enjoyable experience. I learned a lot, and I'm able to be the player I am today because of what I went through while I was in the organization."

1B Anthony Rizzo just keeps on giving Chicago plenty of power with his bat. Rizzo did it again in Saturday's victory, hitting a long solo homer to center in the eighth inning, his team-high 21st of the season.

CF Albert Almora had gone awhile without a home run, his last one coming June 5. But he ended that dry spell with a homer to right-center off Baltimore LHP Wade Miley on the first pitch of the third inning Saturday. He drove in another run later and finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

SS Addison Russell hit the game-winning homer in Friday's victory and said after the game that he likes to get on base so the big bats can drive him in. But Russell showed some more power Saturday, blasting a long homer in the fourth inning off LHP Wade Miley. Two games, two homers, and Russell went 2-for-4 on Saturday in the 10-3 victory.

RHP John Lackey, on the disabled list (plantar fasciitis in right foot), had a good throwing session before Saturday's game. Manager Joe Maddon said that if Lackey feels all right that he could start on Tuesday versus the Braves. "It could be Tuesday but we won't know anything for sure until (Sunday)," Maddon said.

LHP Jon Lester will start Monday's series opener in Atlanta, manager Joe Maddon said. Lester is trying to bounce back from giving up 10 runs in two-thirds of an inning in his last start.

RF Jason Heyward certainly appears to like hitting at Camden Yards. He went 2-for-4 in Friday's win and did the same thing in Saturday's victory, the big hit being a three-run triple in the fifth which gave the Cubs a 6-0 lead. Heyward also has made some great defensive plays in these first two games. "We won the series today, and we've got to win the game tomorrow," Heyward said. "Just keep going and see what happens."