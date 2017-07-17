CF Ian Happ continues to drive in runs. Happ had a two-run double as part of a four-run second inning for the Cubs in Sunday's 8-0 road win over the Baltimore Orioles. It marked Happ's 11th double of the season and ninth multi-RBI game. He has now hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games and is batting .307 (27-for-88) with five home runs since June 20.

LHP Jose Quintana was sensational in his first start for the Chicago Cubs, striking out 12 over seven scoreless innings to match a club record for most strikeouts in debut. Acquired Thursday in a blockbuster deal with the crosstown White Sox, Quintana has now struck out 10 or more batters three times this season and 10 times in his career. He is just the third pitcher and the first lefty to pitch for both the Cubs and the White Sox in the same season. He is 3-0 with three no-decisions in his last six starts. Overall, he is 5-8 with a 4.20 ERA.

C Willson Contreras is swinging a hot bat. He went 4-for-5 Sunday to set a career high for hits in a game. He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. Over the last four, he is batting .556 (10-for-18) with three doubles, four RBIs, one home run and three runs scored.

3B Kris Bryant continued to demonstrate his consistency at the plate with his 20th multi-hit game of the season Sunday. In an 8-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, Bryant singled in the second inning and then belted his 19th home run of the season in the fourth, a two-run shot into the left-field stands. That marked Bryant's eighth multi-RBI game this season. On the road, he is batting .294 (45-for-153) with six homers and 17 RBIs.