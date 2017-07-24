LHP Jose Quintana (2-0) made his second Cubs start and first at Wrigley Field since arriving in a trade with the White Sox. He worked six innings for his second Cubs win, allowing three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out seven. In his first two outings with the Cubs, he has struck out 19 while walking just two. He's 6-8 overall with a 2.55 ERA and is 4-1 in his last nine starts.

C Willson Contreras was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, including the game-winning homer in the sixth inning. He collected his 14th go-ahead RBI and leads the Cubs in batting at .346 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in his last 30 games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-3, 4.09 ERA) says he's rested and ready as he makes his 12th start of the season and first since June 4 andfter a seven-week stay on the disabled list with right hand tendinitis. Last year, he had the National League's lowest ERA (2.13). "I used (time on the DL) to get my body in shape, kept my cardio going, kept my shoulder work so my arm is strong," he said. "I tried to take every positive out of it that I could." Hendricks had a no-decision in his last appearance -- a 7-6 Cubs victory over St. Louis. He'll be making his second all-time start at Wrigley Field against the White Sox.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and has now hit safely in four consecutive games. He has had game-tying RBIs in each of his last two.

RHP Wade Davis converted his 20th consecutive save, a single-season club record. He surpassed Carlos Marmol (2012), Ryan Dempster (2005) and Tom Gordon (2001) who all had single-season 19 saves in a row. His 20 straight saves with the Cubs are tied for the fourth-longest streak in club history.