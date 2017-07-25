RHP Felix Pena was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for RHP Kyle Hendricks to be activated from the disabled list. His fourth stint with the Cubs ended after two days and Pena is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

CF Jon Jay went 4-for-4, collecting four hits for the first time since doing so in back-to-back games on June 1-2, 2016. He had nine hits total in those games. He's batting .304 in 81 contests this season.

1B Anthony RIzzo was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and was hit by a pitch in the first inning. It was his second consecutive plate appearance over two days in which he was beaned. He has reached base three times in 23 games this season, tied for fourth most in the NL.

RHP Kyle Hendricks took a no-decision as he was activated from the disabled list earlier on Monday after missing seven weeks with right hand tendinitis. He scattered eight hits over 4 1/3 innings but held the White Sox to just one run while striking out five. He gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his broken-bat ground out that scored Ben Zobrist.

RHP John Lackey (6-9, 5.04 ERA) makes his 19th start of the season and ninth at home. He returned from the 10-day disabled list (plantar fasciitis) with a victory in his last start on July 18. He allowed just one run (a solo homer) over five innings in the Cubs' 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Lackey had gone 1-6 with two no-decisions over his last nine outings until win. He will make his 18th career start against the White Sox and second with the Cubs. In 2016 he held the White Sox to just one run on four hits as he earned his 12th quality start against them.