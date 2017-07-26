RHP Jake Arrieta (9-7, 4.11 ERA) makes his eighth career start against the White Sox with all but one coming at the White Sox home. He has posted a 5.01 ERA there but had a nine-inning two-hitter at Wrigley Field on July 12, 2015. Wednesday's start will be his 21st of the season and 14th on the road. In a start last Friday against the Cardinals, he allowed two runs in six innings but had no decision after a nine-run eighth inning by St. Louis.

C Willson Contreras was 3-for-5 with a career-high tying four RBIs, including a three-run homer -- his 16th home run of the season -- for the Cubs on Tuesday against the White Sox. So far this season, Contreras has started at catcher in 68 games and has appeared in 89 of the Cubs' 99 games to date. He's batting .273 and also has 18 doubles and 56 RBIs, good for second on the team. His last five homers have come with the score tied and at least one runner on base. Eleven of his 16 homers have tied the score or given the Cubs a lead.

RHP John Lackey (7-9) has gone 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts since the All-Star break. He did not allow a home run on Tuesday against the White Sox for the fourth time this season. Lackey also hit a career-high four batters, including three in a scoreless fifth inning. That made him the first Cubs pitcher to hit four batters since Moe Drabowsky on June 2, 1957, in the first game of a doubleheader at Cincinnati.

RF Ben Zobrist reached base four times with two doubles, a stolen base and one RBI on Tuesday against the White Sox. The first double marked the 500th extra base hit of his career. He also tied a season high with three hits, last done Friday against the Cardinals. Zobrist led off for the 20th time this season. The Cubs are 13-7 when he tops the order.