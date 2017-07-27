RHP Jake Arrieta allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 innings and didn't allow a hit until allowed a one-out double in the fifth inning. Arrieta's no-hit stretch Wednesday was the longest such stretch since Oct. 26, 2016, against the Cleveland Indians in the World Series. Over his last five starts, Arrieta has gone 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA. Wednesday night was Arrieta's 11th quality start of the year and his fifth in his last eight games. "I thought he had much better fastball command," manager Joe Maddon said. "Overall, I thought he pitched well -- it looked more effortless and the ball was going where he wanted it to go which is always a good thing."

1B Anthony Rizzo, who had four RBIs in Wednesday's victory over the Chicago White Sox, wasn't thrilled Wednesday about having to discuss an animated conversation between himself and pitcher John Lackey that television captured during the Cubs' win over the White Sox on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Rizzo called characterizations of the conversation "uneducated speculation" and said, it was just talk between friends. "That's what's good about this team," Rizzo said. "When you have friends, you can talk to them and it's not going to be anything more than friends talking to friends."

2B Javier Baez was not in the lineup on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox a day after going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in the Cubs' victory on Tuesday. "He probably needs a day," manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. "He's been playing a lot and most of the times for me when a guy comes out of a zone a lot, it's because he's a little mentally fatigued. He's fine."

LHP Jose Quintana, who spent six years with the White Sox, was honored with a video tribute in the first inning of Wednesday's night's game. Quintana was traded to the Cubs earlier this month, will miss pitching against his former team by one day and will make his third Cubs start on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Quintana tipped his cap to the crowd Wednesday night after receiving an ovation following the video tribute.

LHP Brett Anderson was designated for assignment. He was 2-2 with a 8.18 ERA in six starts this season.