1B Anthony Rizzo slammed his team-leading 24th home run on Thursday night in a 6-3 win over the White Sox. Rizzo turned on a pitch high in the strike zone and launched a towering home run an estimated 432 feet into the right field bleachers. He is hitting .261 with 24 homers and 67 RBIs in 100 games.

3B Kris Bryant endured a rare slump in an otherwise positive series for the Cubs against the White Sox. Bryant went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday night but salvaged an RBI on a sacrifice fly. He finished 2-for-15 (.133) with eight strikeouts in four games against the White Sox this season.

OF Kyle Schwarber had one of his best performances of the season on Thursday night in a 6-3 win over the White Sox. Schwarber finished 3-for-4 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs. Manager Joe Maddon said the game is slowing down for Schwarber, who has regained confidence since a stint in Triple-A Iowa earlier this season. Since being recalled, Schwarber is hitting .280 (14-for-50) with five home runs and eight RBIs in 15 games.

LHP Jon Lester (8-6) picked up his third victory in as many starts with an impressive performance Thursday night against the White Sox. Lester limited the Cubs' crosstown rivals to two runs on four hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out four as his ERA dropped to 3.88.