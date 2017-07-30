RHP Mike Montgomery finally was in the right place at the right time Saturday. Montgomery, who had a 1-5 record through June despite a 2.80 earned run average, picked up his third victory of the season by pitching a scoreless 10th inning Saturday night. He is now 3-6 with a 3.78 ERA.

RHP Kyle Hendricks allowed one run and six hits in five innings Saturday as he made his second start since a seven-week stint on the disabled list with right-hand tendinitis. Hendricks threw 86 pitches, 60 for strikes. "I kind of settled into it," Hendricks said. "The first inning there were a lot of hard-hit balls. The location was OK, but I wasn't getting any angle movement. I kind of settled into it and started finding my groove mechanically as the game went on." Hendricks lowered his ERA to 3.80. Last year, he led the majors with a 2.13 ERA.

3B Kris Bryant reached base his first four times on Saturday night before flying out in his final at-bat. Bryant collected three singles, including an RBI single in the seventh inning that forged a 1-1 tie. He had at least three hits for the 10th time this season and is batting .317 (26-for 82) in July with three homers and 12 RBIs.

RHP Wade Davis picked up his 21st save Saturday night. He is 21 of 21 and owns Cubs franchise records for consecutive saves to start his career with the team. He has converted 26 consecutive saves going back to last season.