RHP Dylan Floro was designated for assignment on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Justin Wilson. Floro had no decisions and a 6.52 EWA in three relief appearances for the Cubs this season.

LHP Justin Wilson was traded to the Chicago Cubs Monday for a pair of infield prospects. Wilson is returning to the National League after spending the last year and a half with the Tigers, who obtained him from the Yankees following the 2015 season. Wilson was 3-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 42 outings this season and recorded 13 saves after assuming the closer's role.

RHP Justin Grimm was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. In 36 relief appearances for the Cubs this year, Grimm was 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA.

LHP Brett Anderson, designated for assignment by the Cubs last week, was released Monday. He went 2-2 with a 8.18 ERA in six starts this season.