Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are growing accustomed to heartbreak with nine one-run losses already this season. The pitcher they’ll oppose in the opener of a three-game series with the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday can relate. The Reds look to change their luck -- and snap a three-game skid -- against the Cubs and snake-bitten right-hander Jeff Samardzija.

Cincinnati’s latest round of heartache came in the form of a 1-0 loss in 10 innings Sunday at Atlanta, as Freddie Freeman broke the scoreless tie to lift the Braves to a three-game sweep. Samardzija has been on the wrong end of more than his share of pitchers’ duels -- he is winless in his last 11 starts dating to last August despite eight quality starts in that span. Samardzija will try to follow teammate Jason Hammel’s lead after he tossed seven scoreless frames in a 4-0 win over Milwaukee on Sunday as Chicago snapped a four-game skid.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-2, 1.53 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (3-1, 1.30)

Samardzija’s luck has been far worse than tough -- he has gone at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in all five of his starts but still doesn’t have a win. He went 7 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits last time out against Arizona, but the Cubs blew a three-run lead in the ninth to cost him the win. Samardzija is 1-4 with a 4.52 ERA in 22 games (eight starts) against the Reds.

Simon was in the news for the wrong reasons this week when a woman who alleges Simon raped her filed a civil suit against him. That cloud darkens a great start to the season for the 32-year-old Dominican, who has recorded quality starts in each of his four outings and won the last two. Simon has made only one start against the Cubs -- a six-inning stint in a win April 18 --but is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in 11 career appearances against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier is 6-for-19 with two home runs against Samardzija, making him the only active Reds player with a homer against the Cubs’ ace.

2. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta made his fifth minor-league rehab start Saturday and will join the club Monday, though a date for his return to the rotation has not been announced.

3. Chicago SS Starlin Castro recorded the second multi-homer game of his career Sunday and already has four home runs after hitting only 10 all of last season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 3