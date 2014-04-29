Preview: Cubs at Reds

Jeff Samardzija already has waited long enough for his first win of the season, but he had to hang on one more day for his next crack at it. Samardzija will take the ball Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs open an abbreviated two-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds after Monday’s scheduled opener was rained out. Like Samardzija, the Reds are growing accustomed to heartbreak with 10 one-run losses already this season.

Cincinnati’s latest round of heartache came in the form of a 1-0 loss in 10 innings Sunday at Atlanta, as Freddie Freeman broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single to give the Braves a three-game sweep. Samardzija has been on the wrong end of more than his share of pitchers’ duels - he is winless in his last 11 outings dating to last August despite recording eight quality starts in that span. He’ll try to follow the lead of teammate Jason Hammel, who tossed seven scoreless frames in a 4-0 win over Milwaukee on Sunday as Chicago snapped a four-game skid.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-2, 1.53 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (3-1, 1.30)

Samardzija’s luck has been far worse than tough - he has gone at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in all five of his starts but still doesn’t have a win. He went 7 1/3 frames and gave up two runs on seven hits last time out against Arizona, but the Cubs blew a three-run lead in the ninth to cost him the victory. Samardzija is 1-4 with a 4.52 ERA in 22 games (eight starts) against the Reds.

Simon was in the news for the wrong reasons this week when a woman who alleges she was raped filed a civil suit against him. That cloud darkens a great start to the season for the 32-year-old Dominican, who has recorded quality starts in each of his four outings and won two straight starts. Simon has made only one start versus the Cubs - a six-inning stint in a win on April 18 - but he is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in 11 career appearances against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier is 6-for-19 with two home runs against Samardzija, making him the only current Reds player with a blast versus the Cubs’ ace.

2. Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta was expected to come off the disabled list and make his 2014 debut Wednesday against the Reds, but the rainout means his start will be pushed back to this weekend’s series versus St. Louis.

3. Chicago SS Starlin Castro recorded the second multi-homer performance of his career Sunday and already has four home runs after hitting only 10 last season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 3