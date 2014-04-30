Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have a chance to complete an abbreviated sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs when the National League Central rivals wrap up a water-logged series Wednesday. After the scheduled series opener was rained out Monday, the teams endured three rain delays totaling an hour and 45 minutes Tuesday with the Reds holding on for a 3-2 victory. Cincinnati has won three of four meetings this season.

The Reds had scored only one run in each of their previous two games before getting something going Tuesday, but they still struggled to deliver timely hits -- going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 men on base. Chicago’s offense continues to sputter against the Reds as the Cubs have scored two or fewer runs in all three of their losses to Cincinnati and that’s not likely to change against scheduled starter Tony Cingrani. Current Cubs are batting .196 versus the southpaw while Anthony Rizzo (2-for-10), Justin Ruggiano (2-for-4) and Emilio Bonifacio (2-for-3) are the players with multiple hits against him.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs. Reds LH Tony Cingrani (2-2, 2.86)

Jackson is off to a rough start in 2014, but he might have figured something out in his last outing against Arizona. He retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced and recorded his first quality start since Sept. 22, allowing three runs over seven innings in a tough-luck loss. Jackson is 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA in six starts against the Reds, and his only win this season came at their expense.

Cingrani gave up a career-high six hits his last time out but turned in a strong outing in a win at Pittsburgh, limiting the Pirates to one run and striking out seven over six innings. The 24-year-old has struggled with his control at times -- he issued four walks in a loss to the Cubs on April 19 in Chicago -- but averages more than a strikeout per inning. Cingrani is 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA in five meetings with the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto has seven hits in his last 10 at-bats against Jackson, including two home runs, after going hitless in his first eight at-bats versus the right-hander.

2. Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta will come off the disabled list and join the rotation Saturday against St. Louis with RHP Carlos Villanueva returning to the bullpen.

3. Cincinnati RHP Jonathan Broxton has been nearly flawless while filling in for injured closer Aroldis Chapman, going 5-for-5 in save chances and allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Cubs 3