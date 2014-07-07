Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs won’t be playing any five-game postseason series anytime soon, but they’ll get a taste of what it might be like when they travel to Cincinnati for a five-game set with the Reds starting Monday. The National League Central rivals will play a day-night doubleheader Tuesday before wrapping up the series with single games Wednesday and Thursday. It’s the first five-game clash between the teams since Sept. 6-9, 1999, in Chicago.

While Chicago is mired in last place and has begun trading away veteran players for prospects, Cincinnati is three games above .500 and six games behind division leader Milwaukee despite sitting in fourth place. The Reds could be without first baseman Joey Votto, who sat out Sunday and reportedly is expected to head to the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. If Votto is sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, Cincinnati will need Jay Bruce to continue his turnaround after snapping out of an 0-for-26 slump with a go-ahead two-run blast Sunday against Milwaukee.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (5-8, 4.99 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (6-7, 3.47)

Jackson turned in his first quality start since May 17 on Tuesday at Boston, but he didn’t factor in the decision in a 2-1 win. The 30-year-old allowed one run over six innings, marking only the seventh time in 17 starts this season he has gone at least six frames. Jackson is 4-2 with a 3.81 ERA in eight starts against the Reds, including a 2-1 mark in three meetings this season.

Leake had his three-start winning streak snapped last time out, allowing three runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss at San Diego. The 26-year-old had been dominant in his previous two outings, yielding a total of two runs and eight hits over 16 innings while striking out 18. Leake is 7-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts against Chicago, including a 3-0 mark in four meetings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RF Nate Schierholtz is 9-for-19 with a homer versus Leake.

2. Cincinnati 1B/3B Todd Frazier has collected multiple hits in three of his last four games and leads the team with 96 hits.

3. Cubs OF Justin Ruggiano has recorded four straight multi-hit games and is 16-for-35 in his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 4