Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are making a charge up the National League Central standings, and a visit from the Chicago Cubs certainly is helping. The Reds have claimed the first three of a five-game series to pull within 3 1/2 games of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati will try to capitalize on the momentum it created by capping a day-night doubleheader sweep with a rally from a five-run deficit, it’s largest comeback win of the season.

Cincinnati’s bullpen came up big during Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep by working nine scoreless frames, but the Reds hope they won’t have to call on the relief corps early with right-hander Alfredo Simon on the mound aiming for his third win against the Cubs this season. The Reds won 4-2 and 6-5 in the twinbill, dropping the Cubs to 13-27 in games decided by two runs or fewer. Chicago has dropped five straight following a four-game winning streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dallas Beeler (0-1, 0.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (11-3, 2.78)

Beeler was impressive in his major-league debut June 28 against Washington, allowing one unearned run and four hits over six innings. He issued three walks and was on the wrong end of a 3-0 decision but also racked up six strikeouts. Beeler has gone at least six innings in nine straight starts between the majors and the minors.

Simon can double up his previous career-high for wins with his next victory. The 33-year-old has recorded seven straight quality starts, going 5-0 with a 2.63 ERA over that span, and is coming off an outing in which he held Milwaukee to two runs over 7 1/3 innings. Simon is 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 13 games (three starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago OF Chris Coghlan has gone 7-for-12 with two homers in the series, raising his season average from .229 to .262.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton has 26 RBIs in his last 31 games after recording only 10 in his first 54 games this season.

3. The Cubs will call up 2B Arismendy Alcantara to fill in while 2B Darwin Barney is on the paternity leave list.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Cubs 3