Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have a chance to wrap up their first five-game series sweep since 1976 when they take on the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Cincinnati is a season-high seven games above .500 after winning five straight and 14 of 19, and the Reds have climbed within 2 1/2 games of National League Central leader Milwaukee. No major-league team has swept a five-game set since the New York Yankees did so against the Boston Red Sox in 2006.

The Reds might have to finish the sweep without a couple of key players, as second baseman Brandon Phillips (left thumb) and center fielder Billy Hamilton (hamstring) both left late in Wednesday’s game. The Cubs have dropped six straight following a four-game winning streak and send another inexperienced pitcher to the mound for the finale in Kyle Hendricks. The Reds have won nine of 12 meetings this season.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (NR) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (8-5, 4.15 ERA)

Hendricks is set for his major-league debut, and he has a chance to stick in the big-league rotation with an impressive outing. The 24-year-old was 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts at Triple-A Iowa. He has been one of the organization’s top pitching prospects since coming over in the deal that sent Ryan Dempster to Texas in July 2012.

Bailey has allowed only one run over his last 17 innings, but he was a tough-luck loser last time out. He allowed one run and seven hits over eight innings in a 1-0 loss to Milwaukee, taking his second loss in his last three starts. Bailey is 8-3 with a 4.32 ERA in 15 starts against the Cubs and has split a pair of meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman has recorded at least one strikeout in 38 straight appearances, one shy of Bruce Sutter’s major-league record for a reliever since 1900.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has homered in three of the four games in the series and is one behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (21) for the National League lead.

3. Phillips is two hits shy of 1,500 in his career.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 2