Preview: Cubs at Reds

Another of the Chicago Cubs’ highly-touted prospects arrives Wednesday, as outfielder Jorge Soler is expected to make his major-league debut when the Cubs continue a three-game series in Cincinnati. Soler joins a parade of young players who have the Cubs thinking ahead to next year -- and playing better ball now. Chicago blanked the Reds 3-0 in the series opener, getting home runs from Anthony Rizzo and Arismendy Alcantara and another gem from the pitching staff.

The Cubs have allowed a total of four runs during a four-game winning streak -- one shy of matching their season high from June 3-7 -- and it’s up to right-hander Jacob Turner to continue that trend. Reds right-hander Mat Latos looks to extend his streak of five straight wins against the Cubs dating to 2010, including a strong performance June 25 in Chicago when he limited the North Siders to one run and five hits over seven innings. Latos will have to contend with Soler, who has hit .340 with 15 homers in 62 games across three levels in the minors this season and went deep in three of his last four games at Triple-A Iowa.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jacob Turner (4-7, 5.77 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mat Latos (4-3, 2.99)

Turner is set to make his first start for the Cubs after allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings over two relief appearances. The 23-year-old struggled mightily in the rotation for Miami this season, going 4-5 with a 6.03 ERA in 12 starts. He is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Reds, including a loss Aug. 3 in which he allowed five runs over four innings in his final appearance for the Marlins.

Latos has not factored in the decision in his last three starts, but has recorded quality starts in five of his last six outings. He gave up one run over six innings Friday against Atlanta before the Reds lost in extra innings. The 26-year-old has fared well versus the Cubs, going 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 10 starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo left in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game with lower back tightness, but told reporters the move was simply precautionary.

2. The Reds have scored one run or fewer in four of their last five games.

3. Cubs relievers have combined for 14 2/3 scoreless innings during the four-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Cubs 2