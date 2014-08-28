Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to keep their fading playoff hopes alive when they host the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of their three-game series Thursday afternoon. After being blanked in the opener, Cincinnati scored seven runs Wednesday en route to their third win in four contests. Skip Schumaker recorded two hits and two RBIs while pinch-hitter Chris Heisey homered as the Reds remained 6 1/2 games behind San Francisco for the second National League wild-card spot.

Chicago squandered an early 2-0 lead as its four-game winning streak came to an end. The last-place Cubs did get a glimpse at what they hope is a future star in Jorge Soler, who homered in his first major-league at-bat in the second inning and added an RBI single during a three-run eighth. Chicago has won only 14 of its 49 meetings with Cincinnati over the last three seasons.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (7-4, 2.53 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dylan Axelrod (0-0, 3.00)

Arrieta halted his three-start winless streak Friday, limiting Baltimore to one run and four hits in seven innings. The 28-year-old has pitched well over his last three outings, yielding a total of three runs and 11 hits while working at least seven frames in each turn. Arrieta won his only career start against Cincinnati on June 24, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out nine in seven innings.

Axelrod made his Cincinnati debut on Aug. 17 and pitched well, allowing two runs over six innings at Colorado while settling for a no-decision. The 29-year-old went 4-11 with a 5.68 ERA in 30 games - 20 starts - for the Chicago White Sox last year. Axelrod, who never has faced the Cubs, owns a 7-13 record and 5.29 ERA in 49 major-league contests (31 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) hopes to return Thursday after missing the previous day’s game.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton became the ninth player in club history to record 50 stolen bases in a season and is four away from matching the franchise rookie record set in 1909 by Bob Bescher.

3. Soler is the first member of the Cubs to homer in his first major-league at-bat since Starlin Castro accomplished the feat on May 7, 2010 - also in Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Cubs 3