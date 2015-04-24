Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds faced the Chicago Cubs just over a week ago, but they might not recognize the team that comes to town for a three-game series starting Friday. The Cubs and newly-minted rookies Kris Bryant and Addison Russell head to Cincinnati looking to end a two-game skid and claim another series from the Reds.

The Cubs have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season - the last team in the majors to do so - but have lost only one of their first five series, and they took two of three from the visiting Reds earlier this month. One of those wins involved a late rally - something the Cubs have made a habit of this season - and Chicago split a four-game series at Pittsburgh in which three of the four contests were decided by one run. “I have no complaints about our team right now,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “At the end of the day, if your‘e sitting here and your team plays with that kind of heart and determination on a nightly basis, you’ll take it.” The Reds won the first three games of their four-game set at Milwaukee before losing 4-2 in Thursday’s finale to wrap up a 4-6 road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-2, 6.89 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (0-1, 3.92)

Lester makes his fourth start for the Cubs and is still in search of his first win and his first quality start. The 31-year-old faced the Reds on April 13 and didn’t get a decision, but didn’t pitch well, allowing six runs and 10 hits over six innings. Lester has had an especially tough time retiring left-handed hitters, allowing them to hit .474 with four extra-base hits in 20 plate appearances this season.

Leake has made strides in each of his first three outings of the season and was a tough-luck loser last time out, as he allowed only two runs and four hits over eight innings in an eight-inning complete game in a 2-1 defeat at St. Louis. Leake didn’t get a decision in the matchup with Lester and the Cubs earlier this month, allowing four runs and seven hits over seven innings. The 27-year-old is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant started in center field Thursday in place of Dexter Fowler (groin), who was available to pinch hit and is day-to-day.

2. The Reds were 17-for-17 in stolen-base attempts before major-league leader Billy Hamilton (nine) was thrown out at second Thursday.

3. Cubs SS Starlin Castro is 12-for-27 during a six-game hitting streak and is 14-for-46 with four extra-base hits versus Leake.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 4