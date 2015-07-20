Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs need to take advantage of a favorable schedule over the next two weeks, including a four-game series starting Monday in Cincinnati. The Cubs, who are in position for one of the National League wild card spots, won two of three at Atlanta over the weekend to begin a stretch of 17 consecutive games against sub-.500 teams.

Chicago has won seven of nine meetings with the Reds in 2015, including both matchups in Cincinnati. The Cubs were dominant on the mound in the final two games in Atlanta, allowing one run and seven hits. The Reds hope to generate some offense for rookie right-hander Michael Lorenzen after scoring only two runs over the last three games he has started. Lorenzen is 1-2 with a 4.10 ERA at home compared to a 2.91 ERA on the road.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Clayton Richard (1-0, 5.79 ERA) vs. Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (3-4, 3.53)

Richard will make his second start and third appearance since being acquired from Pittsburgh to bolster Chicago’s rotation depth. He turned in a quality start and earned the win in his Cubs debut against Miami but was tagged for four runs in three innings of relief July 8 against St. Louis. The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in five starts against the Reds and has given up eight runs (six earned) in 8 1/3 innings at Cincinnati.

Lorenzen entered the All-Star break on a two-start losing streak, but recorded a quality start in his final turn of the first half. The 23-year-old walked four and gave up two runs over six innings in a 2-0 loss at Miami on July 9, his seventh quality start in 12 starts. Lorenzen faced the Cubs on June 11 in Chicago and took the loss when he was touched for six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has not allowed a run in his last 12 appearances dating to June 10 and has at least two strikeouts in 25 of his 39 games this season.

2. Chicago promoted RHP Rafael Soriano (207 career saves) from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and designated RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto has reached base in nine straight games, batting .424 with two homers and five RBIs over that stretch, and is 4-for-11 with a double and a homer versus Richard.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 3