Preview: Cubs at Reds

Not much has gone right for the Cincinnati Reds this season, but their ability to knock the ball out of the park has been a consistent bright spot. The Reds hope to continue their power surge against the visiting Chicago Cubs when the National League Central rivals continue their four-game series Tuesday.

Cincinnati clobbered three home runs in a 5-4 win in Monday’s series opener, beating the Cubs for only the third time in 10 meetings this season. The Reds have homered in all four games since the All-Star break with seven long balls over that span. Chicago had plenty of opportunities to notch its third straight victory but went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. If the Reds have another late lead Tuesday, they probably won’t have Aroldis Chapman available to save it after the flame-throwing left-hander earned his 19th save Monday despite throwing a career-high 44 pitches a day earlier.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-4, 2.86 ERA) vs. Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-2, 5.90)

Hammel left his last start before the All-Star break with a tight left hamstring, but an MRI revealed no structural damage and the break allowed the 32-year-old some extra time off. Hammel is winless in his last six outings and has only two quality starts over that stretch. Hammel didn’t get a decision when he faced the Reds on June 12 in Chicago and allowed four runs (two earned) over five innings.

Iglesias was hit hard in his first start since coming off the disabled list, as he allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Miami on July 11. The 25-year-old Cuban has allowed five runs in each of his last two big-league starts, surrendering a homer in each. The rookie has been much better at home than on the road, going 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in four games (three starts) at Great American Ball Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Todd Frazier hit his 99th career home run Monday, his first blast in 63 plate appearances dating to June 28.

2. Cubs RHP Rafael Soriano made his Chicago debut Monday, pitching around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning.

3. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce was 2-for-4 with a homer Monday for his fifth multi-hit game in his past nine contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 3