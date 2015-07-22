FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Cubs at Reds (Game 2)
July 22, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Cubs at Reds (Game 2)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The performance of the Chicago Cubs’ budding stars has pushed the team into the playoff picture earlier than expected. They’ll be on display Wednesday as the Cubs wrap up a four-game series at the Cincinnati Reds with a day-night doubleheader after splitting the first two contests.

The newest addition to Chicago’s talented, youthful lineup played hero Tuesday, as rookie catcher Kyle Schwarber delivered a tying home run in the ninth inning and a go-ahead blast in the 13th for a 5-4 victory. While the Cubs are looking to bolster their roster to help strengthen their hold on one of the National League wild-card spots, the Reds appear poised to unload some of their veteran players ahead of next week’s non-waiver trading deadline. Cincinnati has lost three of five since the All-Star break and is nine games below .500, matching its low point of the season. The Cubs lead the season series 8-3 and have won three of four at Cincinnati.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dallas Beeler (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Reds LH Tony Cingrani (0-3, 3.47)

Beeler will be recalled from Triple-A to make his second spot start of the season for the Cubs. The 26-year-old pitched effectively in his first chance, limiting St. Louis to two runs over five innings in the second game of a doubleheader July 7. Beeler is winless in three career starts, including a loss at Cincinnati last season in which he allowed four runs in five innings.

Cingrani will return from the disabled list to make his first big-league start of the season. The 26-year-old was moved to the bullpen in spring training but has pitched well at Triple-A Louisville while being stretched out to start, giving up only six hits over 14 scoreless innings in four outings. Cingrani is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 games (six starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Schwarber has recorded four hits twice in 11 major-league games while the rest of Chicago’s team has one four-hit game this season.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto is batting .390 with two homers and five RBIs during an 11-game on-base streak.

3. Cubs RF Jorge Soler is riding a six-game hitting streak, two games shy of his career-long streak earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 4

