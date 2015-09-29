Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs already know their postseason fate, so they’re simply trying to stay sharp as they begin their final road trip of the regular season. The Cubs begin the trip with a three-game series at Cincinnati starting Tuesday.

The Cubs have won two straight following a three-game skid, but their offense finds itself in a minor slump. Chris Denorfia’s walk-off home run in the 11th inning provided the only scoring in a 1-0 win over Kansas City on Monday as the Cubs have scored only eight runs in their past five games. The struggling Reds have lost nine straight and managed only three hits in a 5-1 loss at Washington on Monday. Cincinnati is playing its final series of the season at home, where it has lost five consecutive games and is 34-44 this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Haren (9-9, 3.83 ERA) vs. Reds RH Josh Smith (0-2, 7.23)

Haren is 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA in nine starts since the Cubs acquired him from Miami, and he hasn’t been able to work deep into games on a regular basis. The 34-year-old hasn’t made it through five innings in his last two starts, and he was skipped in the rotation last time around after giving up three runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings Sept. 18 against St. Louis. Haren is 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against the Reds.

Smith hasn’t pitched past the fifth inning in any of his five major-league starts. The 28-year-old rookie put together one of his best outings in his brief major-league career Thursday against the New York Mets, allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings with a career-high five strikeouts. Smith is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in four games (two starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have 13 walk-off wins, the most in the majors.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has reached base in 45 consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in the majors this season and three shy of the franchise record set by Pete Rose in 1978.

3. Chicago has recorded 20 shutouts, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in the league, while the Reds have been shut out 12 times.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 4