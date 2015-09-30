Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs still have a chance at claiming home-field advantage for next week’s probable wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and are facing the right opponent in terms of making up ground. Chicago posted a 4-1 victory over host Cincinnati in Tuesday’s opener of a three-game set and the loss was the Reds’ 10th in a row.

The Cubs trail Pittsburgh by three games with five remaining and need to sweep Cincinnati, which is mired in its worst skid since an 11-game slide in 1998. The Reds will likely be without All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier after he departed Tuesday’s game because of a strained right Achilles’ tendon. Frazier leads Cincinnati with 35 homers and also has 88 RBIs as one of the few bright spots for a team that collapsed in mid-August and is buried in a 12-32 rut. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 1-for-22 over the last six games and is hitless in 14 career at-bats against scheduled Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (10-12, 3.43 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (9-12, 3.91)

Lester lost his last two starts - pivotal contests against fellow NL playoff teams St. Louis and Pittsburgh. He is two strikeouts away from reaching 200 for the third time in his career and five away from surpassing the franchise record for a left-hander held by Ken Holtzman (202 in 1970). Lester has a 4.74 ERA in three no-decisions against the Reds this season, striking out 18 and walking one in 19 innings.

DeSclafani has been roughed up in consecutive losses by allowing 12 runs (nine earned) and 17 hits in 10 2/3 innings. His poor outings came after he posted back-to-back victories in which he struck out 16 and gave up two runs and 11 hits in 13 1/3 innings. DeSclafani is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs and received a no-decision Sept. 1 when he gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Chris Coghlan was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday and is 0-for-15 over his last six contests.

2. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is hitless in the last three contests and is 4-for-34 over his past nine games.

3. Chicago rookie 3B Kris Bryant has 19 RBIs in September and the next one will raise his count to 100.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 3