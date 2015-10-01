Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs are simply trying to stay sharp heading into the postseason, and the struggling Cincinnati Reds haven’t provided much resistance. The Cubs, who still have slim hopes of overtaking Pittsburgh for home-field advantage in the National League wild-card game, look to complete a three-game sweep at Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago has allowed just four runs during a four-game winning streak – only one against its starting pitchers – and broke out the bats in a 10-3 pounding of the Reds on Wednesday, sending Cincinnati to its 11th straight defeat. The Cubs hope their starters’ recent dominance carries over to right-hander Jason Hammel, who has struggled while going 4-3 with a 5.52 ERA since the All-Star break. Hammel will oppose rookie left-hander John Lamb, who faces the Cubs for the first time. The Cubs lead the season series 12-6, including a 6-2 edge in Cincinnati.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (9-7, 3.86 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (1-4, 5.40)

Hammel left his last start before the All-Star break early with a hamstring strain and hasn’t been the same since. He had a 2.86 ERA at the break but has only two quality starts in the second half and gave up three runs and seven hits over four frames in a loss to Pittsburgh last time out. The 33-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.87 ERA in eight games (seven starts) against the Reds and does not have a decision in three meetings this season.

Lamb, who was acquired from Kansas City in the Johnny Cueto deal, has had a tough time in his first stint in the majors. The 25-year-old California native has allowed five or more runs in three of his nine outings with just two quality starts. He gave up five runs – and two homers – in two innings of a loss to the New York Mets in his last start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs INF Starlin Castro went 4-for-5 with a homer Wednesday and is hitting .426 since Sept. 1.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce had two sacrifice flies Wednesday but is hitless in his last four games and 4-for-36 over his past 10 contests.

3. Cubs starting pitchers have gone at least six innings and allowed three or fewer hits in four straight games for the first time since at least 1910.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 4