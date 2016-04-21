Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs swept three games from the Cincinnati Reds last week at Wrigley Field and hope to pick up where they left off when the National League Central rivals begin a four-game series Thursday at Great American Ball Park. The Cubs outscored the Reds 22-6 last week and have won six straight against the Reds dating to last season.

Chicago looks to continue its strong play within the division after taking two of three in St. Louis, though the Cubs dropped the series finale 5-3 on Wednesday. The three losses in Chicago started a stretch of six defeats in seven contests for the Reds, but they rebounded to take the final two games of their three-game series against visiting Colorado. Cincinnati was fortunate to miss Cubs ace Jake Arrieta last week but won’t be as lucky this time, as the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner takes the ball in the series opener. Arrieta has posted a franchise-record 23 consecutive quality starts in the regular season and won his last 14 decisions.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (3-0, 1.23 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-0, 2.04)

Arrieta has been dominant in two of his three starts to begin the season. The 30-year-old blanked Colorado over eight innings last time out, allowing five hits and a walk with a season-high eight strikeouts. Arrieta is 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against the Reds, including a one-hitter in 2014 in which he struck out 13.

Finnegan took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Cubs on April 11, but five walks drove up his pitch count and the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. The 23-year-old has not allowed more than four hits in any of his three starts this season, but he has issued nine walks over his last two outings. Finnegan is making only his second start at Great American Ball Park, where he held the Phillies to two runs and three hits over six innings in his season debut April 6.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has reached base an MLB-best 34 times this season.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce has hit 124 career home runs at Great American Ball Park, two behind all-time leader Adam Dunn.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart is hitting .432 during a 10-game hitting streak and is 4-for-12 with a double against Arrieta.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Reds 1