Preview: Cubs at Reds

Jon Lester is off to a strong start in his second season with the Chicago Cubs, but he’ll have a tough act to follow when he takes the ball Friday for the second contest of a four-game road set against the Cincinnati Reds. Lester looks to keep the Reds on their heels after being no-hit by Jake Arrieta in Thursday’s series opener.

The Cubs have dominated the Reds so far this season, winning all four meetings by a combined 38-6 margin. The most recent contest was the most lopsided yet, as Chicago outhit Cincinnati 18-0 in a 16-0 victory. Lester is facing the Reds for the second time this season after allowing three runs and five hits over six innings in a no-decision April 11. The Cubs have won seven straight against the Reds dating to last season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (1-1, 2.21 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jon Moscot (0-0, 4.76)

Lester has recorded three straight quality starts to begin the season and hasn’t allowed more than five hits in any of his outings. The 32-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, but he was a tough-luck loser despite striking out 10 and allowing one run over 7 1/3 innings. Lester has faced the Reds five times since the start of last season, going 1-0 with a 3.82 ERA.

Moscot began the season on the disabled list but made his 2016 debut Sunday at St. Louis. The 24-year-old allowed three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings but didn’t factor in the decision in a 4-3 loss. Moscot is making just his fifth big-league start and his first against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton, who was not in the lineup for the series opener, is 5-for-7 with a homer against Lester.

2. The Cubs hit five home runs Thursday and have eight in four games against Cincinnati this season.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-5 with a walk Thursday and has reached base an MLB-best 37 times in 16 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 2