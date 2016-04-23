Preview: Cubs at Reds

The season isn’t even a month old but the Cincinnati Reds already have seen enough of the Chicago Cubs to last all year. The Cubs look to continue their dominance over their National League Central rivals when the teams continue a four-game series Saturday in Cincinnati.

Chicago has won all five meetings this season – outscoring the Reds 46-7 in the process – and eight straight dating to last year. The Cubs have won the first two games in Cincinnati by a combined 24-1 margin after cruising to an 8-1 win Friday. Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez each hit home runs Friday as Chicago continued to beat up on Reds pitching, leaving Cincinnati in need of a deep outing from right-hander Dan Straily to give its bullpen a break. Cubs right-hander John Lackey looks to beat the Reds for the second time in 10 days after limiting them to two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a victory April 13 at Wrigley Field.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (3-0, 3.66 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (0-0, 2.70)

Lackey had a rocky debut with the Cubs, allowing six runs over six innings at Arizona, but has been progressively better in each start since. The 37-year-old was dominant last time out, holding the Cardinals to four hits over seven scoreless innings and racking up 11 strikeouts. Lackey is 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 10 career starts against the Reds.

Straily pitched fairly well in three appearances out of the bullpen before being pressed into the rotation. His first start of the season was solid, as the 27-year-old held the Rockies to one run and two hits over five innings in a no-decision. Straily, who pitched for the Cubs briefly in 2014, gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief against his former team April 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo has homered in three consecutive games for the third time in his career and the first since doing so in four straight from July 29-Aug. 1 last season.

2. The Reds have surrendered 30 home runs this season – most in the majors – including 20 in the past eight games.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart homered Friday and has hit safely in 11 of his 12 games this season, the exception being Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter Thursday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Reds 3