Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds finally broke out the bats against the Cubs, and they’ll try to keep the offense rolling as they aim to salvage a split of a four-game series against visiting Chicago on Sunday. The Reds snapped an eight-game skid against the Cubs with a 13-5 victory Saturday, smacking four home runs.

Chicago had outscored Cincinnati 46-7 while winning the first five meetings of the season, including a combined 24-1 margin in the first two games of the series. Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel will try to get Chicago’s pitching staff back on track after allowing a season-high run total in Saturday’s defeat. Hammel looks to continue his strong performance in the first month of the season – his 18 wins in April over the past six seasons are the most in the majors during that stretch. Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who led the way with four RBIs and a homer among his three hits Saturday, is 4-for-11 against Hammel.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (0-1, 12.15)

Hammel did it all in his last outing, holding St. Louis to one run over six innings and delivering a two-run single in a 2-1 win. The 33-year-old has more RBIs (3) than runs allowed (2) through his first three starts, which included a win over the Reds on April 14 in which he threw six shutout innings. Hammel is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) against Cincinnati.

Simon didn’t get out of the first inning when he started against the Cubs on April 13, allowing five runs on four hits with three walks in two-thirds of an inning. The 34-year-old was then shelled for four runs (three earned) in one inning of relief at St. Louis two days later before being shelved for more than a week due to biceps tendinitis. HIs rough outing against the Cubs was an anomaly, as he’s now 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 16 games (six starts) against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant has hit all four of his home runs this season against the Reds and has 11 RBIs against Cincinnati.

2. Reds SS Zack Cozart recorded his fifth multi-hit game in 13 appearances this season Saturday and has hit safely in 12 of those 13 games.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has reached base via hit or walk at least three times in four of the past five games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Reds 4