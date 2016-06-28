Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs love hitting at Great American Ball Park. They’ve scored 49 runs in five games there – four wins – heading into the second contest of a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Cubs slugged five home runs in an 11-8 victory in Monday’s series opener – three by Kris Bryant, who was 5-for-5 with two doubles along with the three blasts – winning for only the second time in eight games. Chicago improved to 7-1 against Cincinnati, which has lost seven of its last nine. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester looks for his third quality start in as many meetings with the Reds this season, including a win at Cincinnati on April 22 in which he gave up one run over seven innings. Outfielder Billy Hamilton is one of few Reds who has enjoyed success against Lester, going 5-for-7 with a double and a homer.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (9-3, 2.10 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (1-4, 4.78)

Lester won five straight starts before taking a no-decision last time out at Miami. The 32-year-old allowed two runs over seven innings against the Marlins for his sixth straight quality start and recorded seven strikeouts – his sixth straight outing with at least that many. Lester is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six starts against the Reds, all over the past two seasons.

Lamb is winless in his last four starts and has failed to get through six innings in his last three. The 25-year-old didn’t factor in the decision Thursday against San Diego, allowing four runs (three earned) over 5 1/3 innings in a 7-4 loss. Lamb faced the Cubs once last season and was dinged for five runs in 4 2/3 innings, taking the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 14-for-26 during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce recorded his 26th RBI of the month Monday, tied for the second-most in the majors in June.

3. Bryant is 16-for-34 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in eight games against the Reds this season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Reds 4