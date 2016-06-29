Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs needed everyone on the roster to pull extra duty Tuesday night, and they’ll try to make a quick turnaround to finish off a three-game sweep of the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. The Cubs have won eight of nine meetings with the Reds this season following Tuesday’s wild 7-2 victory in 15 innings.

A versatile roster has allowed Chicago manager Joe Maddon to run out some quirky lineups, but nothing like Tuesday’s marathon in which he used six players – including three relief pitchers – in left field. The Cubs finally ended the wackiness with five runs in the 15th on Kris Bryant’s RBI single and Javier Baez’s first career grand slam – Chicago’s 18th home run in six games at Great American Ball Park this season. The big inning spoiled the night for Cincinnati’s beleaguered bullpen, which had combined for eight scoreless innings before the blowup. The Reds have lost eight of their last 10, averaging 3.7 runs over that span.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 2.76 ERA) vs. Reds LH Cody Reed (0-1, 6.75)

Hendricks is coming off an uncharacteristic outing Friday at Miami, where he allowed just one hit – a grand slam – over five innings in a no-decision. The 26-year-old issued four walks for the second time in three starts and has given up a homer in five straight outings. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts against the Reds.

Reed’s first big-league start turned some heads, as he struck out nine and allowed four runs over seven innings in a no-decision at Houston, but his second outing was lackluster. The 23-year-old surrendered five runs and nine hits in a loss to San Diego on Friday, needing 104 pitches to labor through five innings. Reed was 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA at Triple-A Louisville before being called up.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-31 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who was hitless in six at-bats Tuesday, is 3-for-5 with two homers against Hendricks.

3. Despite allowing the Reds to tie the game in the ninth inning Tuesday, the Cubs improved to 47-0 when leading after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Cubs 8, Reds 6