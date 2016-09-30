Preview: Cubs at Reds

When the Chicago Cubs broke spring training in April, they proceeded to win eight of their first nine games to start the 2016 season, and they hope a similar approach to the final week of the campaign will result in the same type of results in the playoffs. The Cubs continue their all-hands-on-deck tune-up for the postseason with a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Friday.

Chicago has made full use of its expanded roster since clinching the league’s best record, as manager Joe Maddon has elected to give his starters just enough playing time to keep them sharp. He likely will get everyone in the bullpen some work Friday, as Jake Buchanan will make a spot start in place of Jason Hammel, who was scratched because of tightness in his throwing elbow. Last-place Cincinnati had won four of five before dropping a 4-3 decision at St. Louis on Thursday. The Cubs have outscored the Reds by a whopping 125-55 margin while winning 13 of their 16 meetings this season, including six of seven at Great American Ball Park.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Buchanan (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Josh Smith (3-2, 4.77)

Buchanan will make just his third major-league start and first since 2014 with Houston. The 27-year-old has made only one relief appearance since being recalled earlier this month, allowing one run - on a homer - in an inning of work at Milwaukee on Sept. 5. Buchanan made 22 starts and two relief appearances at Triple-A Iowa, where he was 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA.

Smith has done plenty of work out of the bullpen for the Reds, but this will be only his second start of the season. The 29-year-old started against the Cubs on Sept. 20, when he allowed one run and three hits over three innings in a tough-luck loss. Smith is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in four games (two starts) versus Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago played to a 1-1 tie with Pittsburgh on Thursday in a game suspended by rain, resulting in the first tie in the majors since Houston and Cincinnati played to a draw in 2005.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games and is 8-for-18 with two homers over that stretch.

3. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler, who received a day off Thursday, is two hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 5