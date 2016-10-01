Preview: Cubs at Reds

Jon Lester has a lengthy list of career accomplishments, but a 20-win season is not among them. The left-hander will try to change that when he and the visiting Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in the penultimate game of the regular season Saturday.

The National League Central-champion Cubs took the opener of the three-game series, winning 7-3 behind two home runs by Ben Zobrist for their 102nd victory of the season. Chicago is the first team to win 102 games in a season since the 2011 Philadelphia Phillies and will try to become the first club with 103 since the 2009 New York Yankees. Lester, who also is on track for the best ERA of his 11-year career, is set for his final tune-up before he is expected to start Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Friday. The Reds have lost two straight and three of four following a three-game winning streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (19-4, 2.28 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (3-4, 3.90)

Lester has won five consecutive starts and 10 straight decisions, with his last defeat coming July 3 against the New York Mets. The 32-year-old hasn’t allowed more than one run in any of his last eight outings, posting a 0.64 ERA over that span. Lester is 3-0 with a 2.80 ERA in eight career starts against the Reds, whom he has beaten twice this season.

Adleman is coming off one of the best starts of his young career, as the rookie limited St. Louis to two runs and four hits over a career-high seven innings in a win on Monday. The 28-year-old, who has posted back-to-back quality starts, has worked at least six frames and allowed two runs or fewer in three of his last four outings. Adleman pitched well against the Cubs on Sept. 19, allowing two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have hit 39 home runs against the Reds this season, their most against any team in one season in franchise history and the most Cincinnati has served up to any opponent in a season.

2. The Reds on Friday announced manager Bryan Price will return for the 2017 season after agreeing to a one-year deal with an option for 2018.

3. The Cubs have won 14 of their 17 meetings with the Reds this season, outscoring Cincinnati 132-58.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 2