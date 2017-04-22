Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs’ recent penchant for falling behind early might be cause for concern, but it has made for some exciting finishes. The Cubs rallied for another thrilling victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Friday, and they’ll try to run their winning streak to a season-high four in the middle contest of the three-game series Saturday.

Anthony Rizzo’s three-run homer with two outs in the ninth forced extra innings, and Kris Bryant’s sacrifice fly in the 11th lifted Chicago to a 6-5 win in the opener, sending the Reds to their third straight defeat. The Cubs have three straight comeback wins, and five of their eight victories have been of the come-from-behind variety. Jake Arrieta takes the mound for the Cubs on Saturday, a year and a day after tossing his second career no-hitter in a 16-0 win at Cincinnati. The Cubs won 15 of 19 against the Reds last season and are trying to clinch their seventh series victory in the past eight meetings with Cincinnati.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.89 ERA) vs. Reds LH Cody Reed (1-0, 0.00)

Arrieta won his first two starts of the season but didn’t get a decision last time out against Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old surrendered two home runs to the Pirates, allowing three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings in his shortest outing this season. Arrieta is 5-2 with a 3.47 ERA in seven starts against the Reds.

After going 0-7 in 10 starts during his rookie campaign last season, Reed has been solid in four outings out of the bullpen in 2017. The 24-year-old walked four his first time out but has retired 18 straight batters over his last three appearances, and he hasn’t allowed a hit in eight innings this season. Reed was 0-2 with a 12.38 ERA in two starts against the Cubs in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Five Cubs - Bryant, Rizzo, C Willson Contreras, SS Addison Russell, and OF Albert Almora Jr. - hit home runs off Reed last season.

2. Rizzo is 14-for-38 during a 10-game hitting streak and has reached base at least twice in all 10 contests.

3. Reds OF Adam Duvall is 3-for-28 over his past eight games, but two of the three hits have been home runs - including one Friday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 2