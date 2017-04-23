Preview: Cubs at Reds

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds possess rosters that are built around young talent, but they’ll send a couple of grizzled veterans to the mound Sunday for the finale of their three-game series at Great American Ball Park. Chicago’s John Lackey and Cincinnati’s Bronson Arroyo will square off in a matchup of pitchers who are a combined 78 years old with 31 years of major-league experience.

Arroyo has the challenge of trying to cool off a Cubs lineup that has put up 18 runs in the first two games of the series and pounded three homers in Saturday’s 12-8 victory. Chicago has won four straight overall following a four-game skid, scoring 34 runs over that stretch. The Reds have dropped four straight and continue to struggle against the Cubs, who have had their number over the past two seasons. Chicago has won 20 of the last 24 meetings and has clinched its seventh series victory in the last eight matchups.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (1-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (1-2, 8.40)

Lackey has worked six innings in each of his first three outings of the season - two of which were quality starts, but he has just one win to show for it. The 38-year-old has lost his last two starts and surrendered three home runs in a loss to Milwaukee on Monday. Lackey is 5-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 13 career turns against the Reds, but he’s 1-2 with a 4.96 ERA in six outings at Great American Ball Park.

Arroyo is coming off his first major-league win since 2014 after throwing five solid frames to beat Baltimore on Tuesday. The 40-year-old has given up five home runs over his first three starts, and he has surrendered 133 long balls in 136 career outings at Great American Ball Park. Arroyo is 13-11 with a 3.06 ERA in 32 career games (30 starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 16-for-42 during his 11-game hitting streak and has reached base at least twice in each contest over that stretch.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto recorded his first three-hit performance of the season Saturday, going 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs to raise his slumping batting average to .239.

3. Chicago’s Ben Zobrist has missed the last two games with back tightness.

PREDICTION: Cubs 8, Reds 5