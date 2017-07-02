The Cincinnati Reds’ starting rotation ranks last in the majors in ERA, but they’ve been lights-out in two straight wins over the visiting Chicago Cubs. The Reds send right-hander Tim Adleman to the mound Sunday as they aim to complete a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champions.

After shutting out the Cubs in the opener, the Reds won 5-3 on Saturday behind a solid major-league debut from right-hander Jackson Stephens. Chicago (40-41) has dropped four of its last five games to fall a game below .500 and has slipped three games back of Milwaukee in the National League Central. The Reds are tied for the NL lead with 69 stolen bases, and they’re sure to try to run on Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta, who surrendered seven stolen bases to Washington in his last time out. Arrieta has struggled away from Wrigley Field, going 4-6 with a 5.04 ERA in 11 road starts.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (7-6, 4.67 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (5-4, 4.62)

Arrieta’s up-and-down season continued with a poor outing at Washington on Tuesday, as he was tagged for six runs (five earned) in four-plus innings and took the loss. The 31-year-old issued a season-high six walks against the Nationals and has surrendered at least two free passes in five of his last six starts. Arrieta is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA in eight starts against the Reds.

Adleman had a streak of six straight starts allowing three runs or fewer before he was tagged for five runs in five innings Tuesday against Milwaukee. The 29-year-old gave up a season-high three home runs but still earned the win to surpass last season’s win total. Adleman faced the Cubs on April 21 in Chicago and limited them to two runs and four hits over six innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist grounded out as a pinch hitter Saturday after being activated from the disabled list and is expected to return to the lineup Sunday.

2. Reds OF Adam Duvall is 10-for-24 during a season-high seven-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in five straight contests.

3. Chicago OF Jon Jay’s home run Saturday was his first since May 24, 2016, snapping a streak of 328 at-bats without a homer.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 4