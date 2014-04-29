FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cubs at Reds, ppd.
April 29, 2014

Cubs at Reds, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cubs at Reds, ppd.: The opener of a scheduled three-game series between National League Central rivals was postponed Monday because of the expectation of rain throughout the night.

The decision to postpone came after the start of the game was delayed 57 minutes and rain was expected to continue through 4 a.m. ET. Both teams will push back Monday’s scheduled starters with Chicago ace Jeff Samardzija aiming for his first win of the season against fellow right-hander Alfredo Simon.

It’s only the eighth postponement in 12 seasons at Great American Ballpark. No makeup date was immediately announced, but the Cubs return to Cincinnati twice more - for a four-game set July 7-10 and a three-game series Aug. 26-28 - and both teams have a scheduled day off Aug. 25.

