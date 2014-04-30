Reds 3, Cubs 2: Billy Hamilton hit his first major-league home run and Alfredo Simon pitched six strong innings as host Cincinnati endured three rain delays to outlast Chicago.

Simon (4-1) struck out five and gave up two runs on five hits while two relievers bridged the gap to Jonathan Broxton, who worked a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save. Hamilton went 3-for-4, scored twice and swiped his 10th stolen base while Chris Heisey added a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch hitter in the sixth for the Reds, who snapped a three-game skid.

Starlin Castro knocked in both Chicago runs while Emilio Bonifacio and Ryan Kalish added two hits apiece for the Cubs, who have dropped five of their last six. Jeff Samardzija (0-3) remained winless in his last 12 starts dating to last season, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks over 5 2/3 frames.

The start was delayed 19 minutes because of rain and play was halted twice. There was a 15-minute delay when sheets of rain began to fall before the start of the fifth and play was stopped for 71 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Hamilton walked, stole second and scored on Brandon Phillips’ sacrifice fly in the first, but Castro plated two with a single up the middle in the third for a 2-1 Cubs lead. Following the first stoppage, Hamilton cranked one several rows deep in the right-field seats to tie it and Heisey singled to left to score the go-ahead run just before the final delay in the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Simon has recorded quality starts in all five of his outings this season and has won four straight outings. … Cubs manager Rick Renteria was ejected for the second time this season after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Alan Porter in the sixth inning. … The Reds improved to 4-9 in one-run games.