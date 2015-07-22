Reds 9, Cubs 1

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto homered and Mike Leake allowed one run and four hits in eight innings, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Leake (8-5) retired the final 16 batters he faced, giving Cincinnati (42-50) just what it needed after five relievers worked 7 1/3 innings Tuesday night in a 13-inning loss.

Leake, who said he has been using trade speculation as motivation, threw eight shutout innings in his previous start against the Marlins.

In eight prior starts against the Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Leake had been 5-0 with a 2.24 ERA, and he continued that dominance Wednesday, finishing with no walks and six strikeouts.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks had allowed one earned run in his past four starts, but Cincinnati scored four runs before he recorded an out on Wednesday.

A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning.

Third baseman Todd Frazier blooped a two-run double to right, and shortstop Eugenio Suarez followed with a two-run double into the left-field corner. Frazier went 3-for-5.

Cubs catcher Kyle Schwarber singled in his first two at-bats, including an RBI hit in the third to drive in the lone run for Chicago (50-43). That gave him hits in four consecutive plate appearances since his go-ahead homer in the 13th inning Tuesday. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday.

Votto launched his 17th home run on the first offering from Hendricks with one out in the fifth. Votto went 3-for-4.

Hendricks (4-5) allowed five runs and seven hits, with a career-high nine strikeouts. He did managed to last six innings, relieving some stress on the Cubs’ bullpen after seven pitchers were used Tuesday.

Cubs right-hander Yoervis Medina, recalled from Triple-A before the game, retired the first two batters in the seventh, then allowed four runs, four hits and two walks as Cincinnati put the score out of reach.

NOTES: Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing a balk call. It was his third ejection this season. ... Cubs RHP Clayton Richard was designated for assignment and RHPs Yoervis Medina and Dallas Beeler were recalled from Triple-A Iowa. ... Between games of the doubleheader, the Reds planned to reinstate from the disabled list LHP Tony Cingrani and add him as the 26th player for the nightcap. ... On Tuesday night, catcher Kyle Schwarber became the first Cubs player to hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and a game-winning homer in extra innings since Andre Dawson on May 8, 1990, vs. Atlanta. ... The Cubs reached 50 victories in their 92nd game. Last year, they didn’t reach 50 wins until game No. 116.