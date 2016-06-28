Cubs' Bryant has giant night with three HRs, two doubles

CINCINNATI -- Kris Bryant had an historic night at the plate with three home runs, two doubles and six RBIs, lifting the Chicago Cubs to an 11-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

Bryant became the first player in major league history to hit three homers and two doubles in a game. His 16 total bases were a franchise record.

Bryant, who went 5-for-5, homered in consecutive at-bats, including a three-run homer in the fourth, then went deep again in the eighth when he and first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers off Ross Ohlendorf.

Jake Arrieta (12-2) also homered as part of a 17-hit outburst by the Cubs as they overcame a rough outing for the right-handed ace. Making his first start against the Reds since no-hitting them on April 21, Arrieta gave up five earned runs and walked five in five innings.

The Cubs led 8-3 after four innings, but the Reds pecked away at the Chicago bullpen to make it a one-run game heading into the eighth. But that was before Bryant and Rizzo helped Chicago extend the lead and ultimately give Arrieta a victory.

Joey Votto homered twice for Cincinnati, which has lost seven of eight games this season to the Cubs. For Votto, it was his 12th career multi-home run game.

One of Votto’s homers came off Joel Peralta, the 40-year-old right-hander signed by the Cubs to a minor league deal earlier this month and recalled from Triple-A on Monday. Peralta faced two batters in the ninth.

Hector Rondon got the final out for his 14th save of the season.

Dan Straily (4-5) took the loss for Cincinnati, allowing a career-high seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The first inning lasted nearly 30 minutes as Straily and Arrieta struggled.

Jason Heyward singled with one out in the first and scored on Bryant’s double into the left field corner to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

The Cubs loaded the bases with one out and Miguel Montero’s sacrifice fly drove home the second run.

Adam Duvall doubled in two runs for the Reds to tie the score 2-2.

Bryant untied it in the third when he launched a 1-0 pitch from Straily into the home bullpen in left center. It was Bryant’s 19th home run this season.

His second homer, a three-run shot in the fourth, traveled an estimated 444 feet into the second deck of the left-field bleachers, putting the Cubs ahead 7-3.

It was his second multi-home run game of the season and fifth of his career.

Straily allowed a career-high seven earned runs in 3 2/2 innings.

Arrieta’s solo homer to the opposite field, the fifth home run of his career, made the score 8-3 in the fifth.

Votto got in the act for Cincinnati, clubbing his 12th homer of the year, a two-run blast off Arrieta to make the score 8-5.

NOTES: The Cubs selected the contract of RHP Joel Peralta from Iowa on Monday and optioned LHP Gerardo Concepcion to the Triple-A club. ... Reds RHP Jumbo Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, filling the roster spot of RHP J.C. Ramirez, who was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. ... Cubs C Tim Federowicz, who was designated for assignment last week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. ... Reds RHP Caleb Cotham threw 20 pitches on Monday and plans to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this week.