Zobrist's 2 homers lead Cubs over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Ben Zobrist homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo singled home two more runs, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds to open the final regular season series for both clubs Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

It was the second multi-home run game of the season for Zobrist, and seventh of his career. He now has 17 homers this season.

The Cubs (102-57) improved to 14-3 this season against the Reds, including an 8-2 mark at Great American Ball Park.

Joey Votto hit his 29th home run, a two-run shot in the ninth for Cincinnati.

Reds right-hander Josh Smith, making his second start of the season, retired the first 12 batters he faced on Friday night. Smith (3-3) took the loss.

The Cubs swung early in the count against Smith, with 10 of their first 12 outs made by outfielders. Smith had only one strikeout through four innings and one ground-ball out.

But, Zobrist abruptly ended Smith's perfection with a solo home run to right field, his 16th of the season putting the Cubs ahead 1-0.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, managed only two hits against Cubs starter Jake Buchanan (1-0) through five innings. He walked one and struck out three over his 66 pitches.

Zobrist doubled leading off the seventh and scored on Addison Russell's double to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead. It was Russell's 95th RBI of the season.

Anthony Rizzo singled home two more runs in the eighth, giving him 108 RBIs.

Later in the inning, Zobrist hit another blast to right field off Abel De Los Santos, a two-run shot to put Chicago ahead 7-1.

It was the 39th home run hit by the Cubs this season against the Reds, a single-season high for any Reds opponent.

NOTES: The Cubs announced Friday that executive vice president/general manager Jed Hoyer and senior vice president/scouting and player development Jason McLeod agreed to contract extensions through 2021. ... Also on Friday, Reds manager Bryan Price agreed to a one-year contract through next season with a team option for 2018. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said his postseason rotation has been set for about a week, but he isn't ready to announce anything since the players haven't been told. ... Cubs OF Jorge Soler likely won't be available to play until Sunday. He's been dealing with right side discomfort.