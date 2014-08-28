Reds steal 6 bases to beat Cubs

CINCINNATI -- Instead of water, the Reds were the only things running in this Dylan Axelrod start for Cincinnati.

The Reds stole second base six times in the first four innings and four were turned into runs during a 7-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of both the three-game series and Cincinnati’s seven-game home stand.

“We thought we’d create some opportunities by running,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “They did a great job. We had a game plan and followed it all the way through, not just the first time through the lineup.”

Shortstop Zack Cozart had three hits and two stolen bases, and first baseman Todd Frazier had two hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases, leading the Reds to their third win in their last four games. Center fielder Billy Hamilton and third baseman Kristopher Negron each had one steal to help the Reds finish 4-3 on the homestand.

“We want to play like we did today,” Cozart said. “It makes it more fun. We’ve been aggressive all year, and not just with Billy. When we’re more aggressive, it creates more opportunities.”

Axelrod, whose first start for Cincinnati was postponed a day by a water main break outside of Coors Field in Denver on Aug. 16, needed 100 pitches to string together five two-hit shutout innings and earn his first major league win since Aug. 7, 2013 against the New York Yankees. It also was his first as a starter since last May 26, 2013, both while playing for the White Sox. The right-hander (1-0) tied his career high with eight strikeouts while allowing three walks.

Reds right fielder Jay Bruce’s season-long slump continued. Bruce was 0-for-5, striking out a career-high five times to see his overall batting average slip to .218 with 127 strikeouts. He leapfrogs over Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez to move into ninth place among National League players in strikeouts.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta was on the mound for all six of Cincinnati’s stolen bases, the most allowed by the Cubs this season and the most racked up by the Reds since stealing six against Washington on May 10, 2006. Arrieta (7-5) allowed six runs -- his second-highest total of the season behind the nine he gave up on Aug. 6 at Colorado -- and six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts while slipping to 1-3 over his last five starts.

“I was bad at holding the runners,” Arrieta said. “That’s my fault. I wasn’t giving (catcher John) Baker an opportunity to throw them out. I’ve got to vary my time better at holding the ball. They were aggressive on the bases and at the plate. They were able to get good reads and good jumps.”

Arrieta, who took a perfect game into his last start against the Reds on June 24, was plagued by command problems, which were immediately apparent when he walked Hamilton to lead off the game. The Reds built a 3-0 lead in the second on RBI singles by Cozart, Hamilton and Frazier, and doubled it in the fourth on Frazier’s run-scoring single and second baseman Brandon Phillips’ two-run double.

“It was spotty from the start,” Arrieta said. “I was able to work around the two walks in the first, but I knew I had to make an adjustment. I thought I made a good adjustment going into the third inning, but it caught up to me in the fourth. They had too many two-out hits. ”

That wasn’t the Arrieta manager Rick Renteria had come to know this season. Arrieta’s four walks were the most he’d allowed since yielding a season-high five on May 13 in his third start of the season.

The Cubs’ previous season-high in stolen bases allowed was five by the Reds in a 4-1 Cincinnati win on April 18 at Wrigley Field.

“The three runs early made it easier to attack, especially the leadoff hitter,” Axelrod said. “It was frustrating walking him in the first inning. He had a good at bat but still, I wanted to attack the leadoff hitter after that. With the lead, if he hit a home run so what?”

The Reds added an unearned run in the sixth on Cozart’s leadoff double to left-center field that ended up with him standing on third when center fielder Arismendy Alcantara mishandled the ball for an error. Cozart scored on Hamilton’s one-out single.

Chicago right-fielder Jorge Soler broke up the shutout with a run-scoring single in the ninth, giving him four hits and three RBIs in his first two career games.

NOTES: The Reds optioned RHP Daniel Corcino to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster for Thursday’s starting pitcher, RHP Dylan Axelrod. Corcino logged two strikeouts in his only inning of work since being recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Aug. 22. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo missed his second consecutive start after leaving Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning with lower back tightness. He remains day-to-day, but manager Rick Renteria was hoping Rizzo would be ready for Friday’s opener of Chicago’s four-game series at St. Louis. ... The Cubs made it official. LHP Felix Doubront will start the 1:15 p.m. CT first game of Saturday’s split doubleheader. LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will start the 7:15 p.m. nightcap.