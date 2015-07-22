Schwarber powers Cubs past Reds

CINCINNATI -- The boisterous celebration in the visitors’ clubhouse shortly after midnight at Great American Ball Park centered around Kyle Schwarber, the 22-year old Chicago Cubs catcher who just a few years ago was sitting in the stands in the same park dreaming that one day he’d be a major-leaguer.

“Growing up, I’ve always been a Reds fan,” Schwarber said on Monday. “Now that I‘m here and getting a chance to play against them, it’s exciting.”

On Tuesday night, Schwarber stunned his hometown team with a two-run, game-tying home run in the ninth inning and a go-ahead solo shot in the 13th, lifting the Cubs to a 5-4 victory.

“It’s awesome just to be able to contribute,” Schwarber said. “It’s a great feeling all-around.”

Schwarber finished the night 4-for-7 with a double, two homers and four RBIs. Through 11 major league games, he is hitting .410 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

“It’s pretty impressive obviously,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “I know everybody’s going to focus on his hitting. But he did a really good job behind the plate today. Everything he did was first-rate. Offensively, he’s got a different kind of thing with the bat. He’s very talented.”

Playing less than 40 miles from his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, the Cubs catcher launched a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Nate Adcock (1-2) for his third career homer to put Chicago ahead.

“It wasn’t a terrible pitch,” said Adcock. “It was down. Not down enough. That kid is hot.”

With the Cubs trailing 4-2 in the ninth, Schwarber worked the count to 3-2 against Reds right-hander J.J. Hoover, who was subbing for Aroldis Chapman. The Cincinnati closer was unavailable after throwing 57 combined pitches the previous two games. Schwarber crushed a two-run shot an estimated 424 feet over the visitors bullpen in right field to tie the score.

“We didn’t have Chappy. Hoover said he was good to go,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Jason Motte (7-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Justin Grimm threw a perfect bottom of the 13th to earn his second save for Chicago (50-42).

Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan tied the score 2-2 in the sixth with a controversial home run.

In the seventh, Reds third baseman Todd Frazier blooped a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Pedro Strop into left field, driving in two runs to give Cincinnati a 4-2 edge.

Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel made his first start since exiting his July 8 outing after one inning with left hamstring tightness. He didn’t have his best command Tuesday but managed to pitch five innings and give up two runs, one earned.

Reds starter Raisel Iglesias tied career high with eight strikeouts. He allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four over 112 pitches.

“Raisel is finding his way right now,” said Price. “He struggled third time through. He’s got the stuff (to be successful).”

With one out in the sixth, Coghlan hit a long drive to left that caromed off a fan and initially was ruled a triple.

Reds manager Bryan Price argued that it should be a ground-rule double due to fan interference.

However, following a three-minute, 42-second video review requested by crew chief Fieldin Culbreth, it was ruled that the ball actually cleared the wall before being touched, and Coghlan was awarded his ninth home run of the season.

Hammel wasn’t sharp in his first inning back.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips led off with a single and advanced to third when first baseman Joey Votto’s liner caromed off Dexter Fowler’s glove in center for an error.

Frazier’s sacrifice fly scored Phillips to put Cincinnati ahead 1-0.

In the fifth, Schwarber delivered a ground-rule double to center to drive in the Cubs’ first run.

Following Tuesday night’s four-hour, 51-minute marathon, he was prepared to start behind the plate in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

“I‘m ready to get back out there and do it all over again,” he said.

NOTES: OF Marlon Byrd played center field for just the second time this season on Tuesday after making 67 of his 71 appearances in left for the Reds. ... Cubs INF Javier Baez, on the disabled list at Triple-A Iowa with a fractured finger, resumed baseball activity and could begin a rehab assignment in Arizona this week. ... The second opinion on Cubs C Miguel Montero’s sprained left thumb on Monday confirmed the original diagnosis and he will not resume baseball activity for at least two weeks.