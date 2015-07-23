Cubs edge Reds in nightcap to split doubleheader

CINCINNATI -- The baseball season is a compilation of moments that equate to a team’s destiny. There were a few of those for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

“You’re always looking for those seminal moments,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, “those moments that you are going to apply to the video at the end of the season. Pretty good night for that.”

Pinch hitter Taylor Teagarden’s ninth-inning single off Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman drove home the go-ahead run, lifting Chicago to a 6-5 victory in the second game of a day-night doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds won the opener, 9-1.

“That (second game) was as crazy as crazy gets,” Maddon said. “You talk being great for esprit de corps, that’s it. Almost everybody was involved in that win.”

Chicago reliever Jason Motte posted his sixth save in as many opportunities in the nightcap. However, Teagarden provided the “seminal” moment.

Following an intentional walk to right fielder Jorge Soler, Teagarden, who had two hits in 13 at-bats, singled sharply on a 101 mph fastball from Chapman to drive home first baseman Anthony Rizzo, putting Chicago ahead.

“I knew he was coming right after me in that situation,” said Teagarden.

Chapman (3-4) took the loss for Cincinnati (42-51).

“That’s the incongruency of baseball,” Maddon said. “That’s what makes this game so wonderful. He gets blown away by a 99 mph fastball, then takes (101) back up the middle. Please, somebody explain that to me.”

Chapman didn’t regret the pitch selection, per his catcher Brayan Pena.

“In that situation, you’ve got to go with your best, and that’s a 101 mph fastball,” Pena said. “Today wasn’t our day.”

Teagarden’s heroics came moments after Reds left fielder Marlon Byrd threw out center fielder Dexter Fowler attempting to score the go-ahead run on Rizzo’s single. The play was reviewed to determine whether Pena violated the home-plate collision rule, but replay confirmed he did not.

Cincinnati missed a scoring chance in the bottom of the eighth when it had the bases loaded with one out against Cubs right-hander Hector Rondon.

Third baseman Todd Frazier hit a rocket that caromed off Rondon to Rizzo, who threw home from first base to force the lead runner. Right fielder Jay Bruce flied to left for the third out.

“That was a huge bounce for us,” Rizzo said.

Rondon (4-2) picked up the victory for Chicago (51-43), which salvaged a split in the four-game series.

Cincinnati sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning, and Chicago did likewise in the third.

The first seven Reds batters reached base against right-hander Dallas Beeler in the second, and five scored.

An error by Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro on pitcher Tony Cingrani’s grounder helped extend the inning, which featured four hits, including center fielder Billy Hamilton’s RBI double.

“(Beeler) wasn’t awful today,” Maddon said. “We made an error that really led to that inning.”

Castro atoned for his error in the third when he ripped an RBI double to center, making the score 5-1. Left fielder Chris Denorfia delivered a two-run double, trimming the Reds’ lead to two.

When the Reds intentionally walked catcher David Ross to get to Beeler’s spot, Chicago countered with pinch hitter Kris Bryant, who came through with a two-run single that tied the score 5-5.

Neither starting pitcher made it through the third inning.

Cingrani, making his first start since June 9 because of a strained shoulder, allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

“He was starting to elevate the ball,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “His fastball wasn’t where we wanted it to be.”

Beeler gave up five runs (three earned) and six hits in two innings.

In the fourth, Frazier’s bid for an extra-base hit and go-ahead RBI was denied by Fowler’s running catch against the center field fence.

“To our credit, we never quit,” Maddon said. “And if you have a bunch of guys who demonstrate that grinding mentality nightly, I’ll take it.”

In the first game of the day, Reds first baseman Joey Votto homered, and Mike Leake allowed one run and four hits in eight innings, hours after the Cubs won in 13 innings Tuesday.

“We’re walking out of here kind of stealing two games in this series,” Rizzo said.

NOTES: The nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader made up a rainout from April 25. ... Cubs LHP Clayton Richard was designated for assignment, and RHPs Yoervis Medina and Dallas Beeler were recalled from Triple-A Iowa. ... The Reds reinstated LHP Tony Cingrani from the 15-day disabled list and added him as the allowed 26th player to start the nightcap. ... The Cubs have 50 victories in 93 games. Last year, they didn’t reach 50 wins until game No. 116. ... Reds RF Jay Bruce did not play in the first game of the doubleheader, snapping a streak of 20 consecutive starts. ... Neither team homered in the nightcap, making it just the second homerless game this season at Great American Ball Park and the 88th in his 13-year history.