Cubs stay hot, bury Reds 8-1

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t a big fan of taking batting practice on the field on a daily basis.

Despite having a lot of guys off to slow starts, it’s been at least three games since the Cubs have taken BP. Based on their performance in the first two contests in Cincinnati, Maddon might never go back.

“Ritually, to do it every day ... I prefer we swing less,” he said.

After scoring 16 runs Thursday to back Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter, Chicago (13-4) plated eight more including home runs by Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in an 8-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

“The scary part for the opponents is that some of our guys aren’t swinging too great,” said Jon Lester, who allowed a run over seven innings on Friday. “Our pitching has been very consistent. I think that’s going to be the backbone of this team.”

Following up Arrieta’s gem, Lester (2-1) allowed only a check-swing single by Joey Votto through the first four innings Friday.

While Lester wrestled with his command in the fifth and sixth innings, he struck out Adam Duvall on his 100th pitch to end the seventh.

Lester allowed five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in lowering his ERA to 1.98.

“I thought it was his best fastball of the year,” Maddon said. “Our pitching has been there every night. Lots of good stuff tonight.”

Rizzo started the scoring for Chicago with his sixth homer in the fourth inning off starter Jon Moscot. Baez’s first homer of the season came during a four-run eruption in the ninth off J.J. Hoover to put the score out of reach.

Cincinnati (8-9) ended a 14-inning scoreless streak when shortstop Zack Cozart crushed a 2-1 pitch from Lester into the left-center field seats to make it 4-1.

Cozart’s first homer of the season was among five hits by the Reds.

After Moscot (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) over five innings, the Reds got solid relief work from right-hander JC Ramirez in his Reds debut.

Ramirez, who had his contract selected from Triple-A prior to the game, pitched a career-high three innings and retired eight straight at one point.

“That’s the type of boost we need -- go into your system and bring up a pitcher who can help us,” manager Bryan Price said.

But, the struggles continued in the ninth for Hoover.

Baez crushed Hoover’s 2-2 pitch for a line-drive homer over the left field wall leading off the ninth. It was Baez’s first homer after beginning the season on the disabled list with a thumb injury.

Chicago pounded Hoover with three straight RBI doubles by Dexter Fowler, Jason Heyward, and Kris Bryant to finish off the scoring.

There would be no repeat of Arrieta’s feat Friday as Joey Votto singled down the third base line on a check swing with two outs in the first.

“That’s the special thing about no-hitters,” Lester said. “Joey could’ve done that last night. But, he didn‘t.”

The Cubs scored first, however, when Baez singled and later scored on David Ross’ sacrifice fly to right in the second.

Rizzo made it 2-0 with his solo shot leading off the fourth.

“I wasn’t attacking the hitters. That’s frustrating on my part,” Moscot said. “I’ve got to move forward. I walked four guys and gave them pitches in counts they could afford to be aggressive in. That’s something I’ll take into my next start.”

After hitting five home runs the night before, including a grand slam by Bryant, the Cubs played small-ball Friday, laying down two squeeze bunts, including one by Lester, in the fourth inning to increase their lead to 4-0.

“They have a nice club,” said Price of the Cubs. “Give them credit. They don’t expand their zone. We have to put more hitters in situations where they feel an obligation to swing at close pitches. We have to improve our percentage of strikes.”

NOTES: The Cubs’ 13-4 start ranks second in franchise history behind only the 1907 club, which began 13-3. ... RHP Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter occurred 10 starts since his no-hitter in August. Only two pitchers have had fewer starts between no-hitters: Johnny Vander Meer who threw no-hitters in consecutive starts in 1938 and Warren Spahn, who had five outings between no-hitters on Sept. 16, 1960 and April 28, 1961. ... The Reds designated for assignment RHP Tim Melville on Friday and selected from Triple-A the contract of RHP JC Ramirez, who became the first Nicaraguan-born player to appear in a major league game for the Reds.