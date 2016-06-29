Cubs' pitchers man outfield in 15-inning win over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Joe Maddon's crystal ball was working overtime prior to Tuesday's game.

Hours after talking about how left-hander Travis Wood could play the outfield then come in to pitch, that very scenario presented itself in the 14th inning.

"When you get into a game like that, it's stressful and everybody is trying so hard to win, it's a perverse way to lighten the mood," Maddon said. "The players kind of dug that. It was the Travis Wood show tonight."

The show lasted four hours and 43 minutes before Kris Bryant's RBI single and Javier Baez's grand slam produced a five-run 15th inning and put the finishing touches on a 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Bryant, coming off a historic performance Monday night, began Tuesday 0-for-4 with a strikeout and two walks before he singled off J.J. Hoover (1-2) to drive home Ben Zobrist in the 15th, making the score 3-2. Baez then put the score out of reach.

"I had no idea what was going to happen (in the bottom of the 15th)," Maddon said. "Javy's grand slam was huge to provide us that cushion."

Baez's slam was the sixth allowed by Hoover, a Reds franchise record.

"It's hard to put a finger on it," manager said Bryan Price of Hoover's struggles. "His explosive fastball isn't there."

Maddon got creative in the 14th when, with the Cubs bench depleted, he shuffled three relief pitchers, Spencer Patton, Wood and Pedro Strop, into left field.

Cincinnati's much-maligned bullpen shined for much of the game, with four relievers combining for 8 1/3 hitless innings before the Cubs broke through against Hoover.

Joey Votto made a bid for a game-winning single in the 13th, but Chicago second baseman Ben Zobrist made a leaping grab, then doubled off Ivan De Jesus Jr. to end the inning.

"Zobrist was just tall enough," Maddon said. "That's the game right there. I don't blame their guy for running in that situation."

Jon Lester pitched eight shutout innings and Zobrist hit a game-opening homer, helping the Cubs (50-26) take a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning.

"Jon Lester ... yesterday's starting pitcher was spectacular," Maddon said.

Cincinnati (29-49) rallied to tie the score against Hector Rondon, who recorded the final out in the eighth, then blew a chance for his 15th save in the ninth.

With runners on first and second, Rondon struck out Adam Duvall looking for the second out. Eugenio Suarez followed with a single to left, driving home the tying run.

Lester cruised through seven innings, allowing one hit on 86 pitches, and he appeared in line for his fifth career shutout.

After retiring 14 straight, though, his old nemesis, Billy Hamilton, struck again, homering on a 3-2 pitch to cut the Reds' deficit to 2-1.

It was the third home run this season for Hamilton, two coming off Lester. Hamilton now has a total of 13 career homers.

"I don't think there are any positives in a loss," Hamilton said. "The bullpen did a great job. We played a great game."

Wood twice moved from left field to the mound in the latter innings, becoming the first Cubs pitcher to play left since Sean Marshall in 2009. Patton and Strop soon joined that list.

Patton (1-0) got the victory after retiring the only two batters he faced. Wood recorded one out in the 14th, then pitched around one hit in the 15th to seal the victory.

"They talked to me about it before," Wood said. "It definitely was fun. I wanted to record an out. It made it fun and interesting. The most important thing is that we came out with the victory."

Zobrist who came in batting just .125 on the road trip, broke out of his slump in the first inning when he jumped on an 0-2 pitch from John Lamb for his 10th home run to begin the game.

Lester delivered at the plate in the fifth with an RBI single to drive home Matt Szczur, who doubled, making the score 2-0. It was Lester's third hit of the season and third RBI.

Amazingly, no fly balls were hit to Patton, Wood, or Strop during their left field stints.

"We were hoping, man," Maddon said. "A fly ball to Strop would've been a fitting conclusion."

NOTES: Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who became the first player in modern baseball history to hit three home runs and have two doubles in a game Monday night, sent his cap to Cooperstown but said he is keeping his bat and jersey for a while. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips celebrated his 35th birthday Tuesday. ... Cubs SS Addison Russell had a day off aside from bunting into an out as a 10th-inning pinch hitter. Javier Baez started at short. ... At 24 years and five months old, Bryant is the youngest Cubs player to reach 20 homers (21) before the All-Star break since Ernie Banks in 1955. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey pitched one inning, allowing two homers on 25 pitches in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He is scheduled to pitch again Saturday.