Suarez, Reds deny Cubs' Lester 20th win

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester missed out on his 20th victory of the season Saturday, but eclipsed the 200-inning mark.

Following the game, he didn't want to dwell on an individual accomplishment. After Sunday's regular-season finale, the real season begins, he said.

"I don't want to sound like a (jerk), but we haven't done anything yet," Lester said. "This season isn't anything if we don't do what we set out to do in spring training, and that's win a World Series. Now it's go-time."

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer and Joey Votto doubled twice and drove in three runs, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 victory over Lester and the Cubs on a cloudy, cool afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Ben Zobrist homered for the National League Central champion Cubs, who are 14-4 against the Reds this season, including 8-3 in Cincinnati. Zobrist went deep twice Friday.

"Zobrist has really been swinging the bat good," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I'm happy with what we're doing right now. Everything's gone pretty well. The pitchers have gotten their work. Starters' numbers of pitches are in good shape. Mission accomplished over the last 10 days, or whatever it's been."

Lester (19-5) allowed five runs and six hits over five innings. He finished with 202 2/3 innings this season.

"This will go down as one of the better, if not best years of my career," Lester said. "Hopefully, there's a couple more to come. Lots of personal satisfaction there. Now, we've got the real business to get down to."

Saturday's outing was rough from the outset for Lester.

He hit Jose Peraza to begin the game, and the Reds shortstop later scored on a groundout.

In the second, Suarez's two-run homer on a 3-1 pitch, his 21st of the season, put Cincinnati ahead 3-0. Suarez drove home another run with a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 4-0.

"He wasn't as sharp as he's been in the past against us," said Reds manager Bryan Price of Lester. "He was as much in the zone against us in Chicago, but today, he wasn't as good. It was a little bit more of a battle by us. We didn't make it easy on him."

Lester, who was going to be kept at around 100 pitches, had 44 through two innings. He finished with 111 pitches through five.

"Just fighting myself today," Lester said. "Didn't have a good angle on my fastball. I was pulling a lot of cutters. For whatever reason, don't know if I was rushing, trying to get through the game, or what. We're all human. (20 wins) was on my mind."

The Cubs got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Jason Heyward's liner sailed over the head of right fielder Patrick Kivlehan, who was making his first start, to plate two runs. Javier Baez followed with an RBI single to make it 4-3.

The Cubs loaded the bases against Reds starter Tim Adleman with two outs in the fifth, but Zobrist flew out to right to end the inning.

Adleman (4-4) allowed three runs on six hits over five innings to earn the victory.

"He was sharp with his fastball and changeup and he was getting reactions on his curveball," Price said.

Raisel Iglesias earned his sixth save.

Ivan De Jesus Jr. doubled and scored on Votto's double to extend Cincinnati's lead to two. The duo had consecutive doubles again in the seventh against Hector Rondon, pushing the lead to 6-3.

Rondon struggled for Chicago, allowing two runs on three hits in one inning.

"His stuff was good," Maddon said of Rondon. "It was location. Stuff-wise, just a ball off the plate. Just execution."

Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman pitched at Great American for the first time since being traded by the Reds last December. He allowed a hit and had two strikeouts, including one of Votto.

Kyle Hendricks, the major league's ERA leader, takes the mound in Sunday's regular-season finale. After that, the Cubs have a lengthy break, something that's a concern for Maddon.

"We have a game plan going in to help deal with it," Maddon said. "I trust our guys that we'll be ready for Friday."

NOTES: Cubs CF Dexter Fowler singled in the seventh for career hit No. 1,000. ... The Cubs will have a simulated game Tuesday at Wrigley Field, including starters John Lackey and Jason Hammel, and relievers. Manager Joe Maddon said regulars can participate, but it's optional. ... The Cubs will work out at Wrigley on Wednesday in advance of Friday's National League Division Series opener. ... Maddon expects to announce his postseason rotation by Tuesday. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips remains sidelined with a deep bone bruise in his left hand. He hasn't played since Tuesday.